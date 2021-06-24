Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 13,917 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 48.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,016 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,917 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 134,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $48.14 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.