Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 300 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $191.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.74 and a fifty-two week high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

