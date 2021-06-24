Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 300 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.83.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

