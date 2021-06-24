Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 212,461 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,851,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,461 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.12% of Equitrans Midstream worth $39,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.28.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

