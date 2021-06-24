Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $42.74 Million Stock Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,425 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Hanmi Financial worth $42,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of HAFC opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $589.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.