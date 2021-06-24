Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 2,497 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.49% of Vail Resorts worth $57,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total value of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $324.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

