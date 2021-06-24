Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $54,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. Analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 72.02%.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SJI. Mizuho upped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

