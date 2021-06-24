Max P. Watson Sells 5,000 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.56, for a total transaction of $752,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GPI opened at $154.24 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.79 and a twelve month high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 10,022.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,072,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,372 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

