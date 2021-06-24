Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 361.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,849 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of Maxar Technologies worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,977,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

