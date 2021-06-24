Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,860 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $99,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $91.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

