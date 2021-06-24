Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.
MZDAY stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.14.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
