Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

MZDAY stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mazda Motor will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

