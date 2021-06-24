McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 112.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,287 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $82,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

MCD traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $232.99. 32,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.27.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

