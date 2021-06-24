Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 500.40 ($6.54). Meggitt shares last traded at GBX 487.20 ($6.37), with a volume of 1,266,748 shares changing hands.

MGGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 440.17 ($5.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 484.72. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £13,535.10 ($17,683.69).

About Meggitt (LON:MGGT)

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

