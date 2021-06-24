Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Tuesday, September 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 156.60 ($2.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of £7.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 501.06. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 205.28 ($2.68).

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 215.11 ($2.81).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

