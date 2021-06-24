Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CASA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,554,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $2,224,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASA opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $738.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,066,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,666,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

