Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $93,000 Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the first quarter valued at $2,376,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 61.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $207.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LINC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

