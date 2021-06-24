Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Wrap Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of WRTC stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.