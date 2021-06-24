Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.24% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

