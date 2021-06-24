Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Meridian were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Meridian by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Meridian by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian by 675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the period. 42.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

MRBK stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $165.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.53. Meridian Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. Meridian had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Meridian Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

