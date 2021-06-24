Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0430 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $470,932.32 and approximately $86,823.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.08 or 0.00216420 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001656 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.42 or 0.00621351 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.