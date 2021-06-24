Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.78. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $930,450.00. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at $842,580.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

