Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $38.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEOH. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.69.

Get Methanex alerts:

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.