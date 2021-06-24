Method Finance (MTHD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $37,618.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00055239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00020495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.99 or 0.00618471 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00040246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,096,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

