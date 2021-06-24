Metronome Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $32.74 million and approximately $70,203.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00008108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00047939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00107879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00169004 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,968.03 or 0.99539525 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,119,578 coins and its circulating supply is 11,833,204 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

