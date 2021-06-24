MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,833 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $160,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mary Chris Jammet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

