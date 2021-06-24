Michael Greenhalgh Sells 3,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Greenhalgh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $195,520.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.