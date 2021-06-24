Michael J. Boskin Sells 37,500 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $85.03.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,913 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.