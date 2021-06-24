Michael Ruane Purchases 1,200,000 Shares of Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) Stock

Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL) insider Michael Ruane bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$13,200.00 ($9,428.57).

Michael Ruane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Ruane purchased 1,165,455 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,150.92 ($10,822.08).

On Friday, April 9th, Michael Ruane acquired 3,234,545 shares of Empire Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$42,049.09 ($30,035.06).

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.84.

Empire Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Yuinmery copper-gold project comprising five granted tenements for a total area of 84.5 square kilometers located in the Mid-West region of Western Australia; and the Penny's gold project located to the east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

