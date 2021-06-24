MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $19.56

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.56, but opened at $17.71. MicroVision shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 86,564 shares traded.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative net margin of 711.00% and a negative return on equity of 85.01%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroVision by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

