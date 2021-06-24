Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $147,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $169.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $172.33. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.82.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock worth $7,103,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.