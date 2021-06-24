Mining Core Coin (MCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $42,146.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Mining Core Coin has a total market cap of $21,612.34 and approximately $42,146.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00106476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00168461 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,947.04 or 1.00087569 BTC.

About Mining Core Coin

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official website is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

