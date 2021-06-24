Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 110,900 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 220.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,305 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,963,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,235,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,192,000 after acquiring an additional 507,314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,121,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $52.10 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

