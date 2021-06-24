Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 47,058 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in GoDaddy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in GoDaddy by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 87,581 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $85.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.