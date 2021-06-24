Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 284.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 71,389 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ITT were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ITT in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

ITT opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.98 and a 52 week high of $101.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.60.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

