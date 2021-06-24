Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 280.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Harley-Davidson worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

