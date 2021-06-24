Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 7,797 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 389.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after buying an additional 1,074,178 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNVR opened at $25.46 on Thursday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $561,032.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UNVR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

