Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 809 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NYSE NNN opened at $47.63 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.