Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SkyWest by 62.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 3,789.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.00 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.96.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

