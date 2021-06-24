Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $218,000 Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 41.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 20,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.3% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.