Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

JBGS stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.66.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. JBG SMITH Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

