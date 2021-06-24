Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 711 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,881 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $63.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

