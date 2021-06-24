Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,452 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,862 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after acquiring an additional 191,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,705,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares during the period.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.91. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

