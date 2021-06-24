Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extended Stay America by 125.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 7.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

