Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $843,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00.
- On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60.
- On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00.
- On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00.
Moderna stock opened at $212.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 169.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
