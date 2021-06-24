Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,061,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $843,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00.

Moderna stock opened at $212.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 169.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Moderna from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

