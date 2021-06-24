Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $555.12 million-570.54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.68 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.47.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.49. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Momo will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th.

About Momo

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.