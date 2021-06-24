Moncler’s (MONRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold.

MONRY stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.74.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

