Moncler’s (MONRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold.

MONRY stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.74.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

