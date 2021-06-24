Morgan Stanley Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $162.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.98. Apple has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 567,618 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,318,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

