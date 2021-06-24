Morgan Stanley Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $82.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.11.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

