Morgan Stanley Raises The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $62.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SO. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Get The Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.47 on Monday. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of The Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.