Morses Club (LON:MCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of Morses Club stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 66.44. The company has a market cap of £123.25 million and a PE ratio of 465.00. Morses Club has a 52 week low of GBX 30.60 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Get Morses Club alerts:

In other Morses Club news, insider Gary Marshall bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £152,500 ($199,242.23).

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.